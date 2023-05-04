

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is Apple still doing the MLS games for free? I know they had some free games earlier this year, right? — Jamal, Manhattan Beach, California.



Jamal, Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) that made Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package not only features every live MLS regular season match, it also includes the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. (The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season started February 25 and will end on October 21.)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Apple earlier this year was offering several games for free every weekend. But is the streamer still doing that?

Answer: Yes, but not many.

This weekend, Apple TV+ will have two games for free:

Saturday, May 6

Cleveland at New York City, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. ET (Game also available on Fox.)

Note that MLS Season Pass does not have blackouts so all games will be available for free regardless of market.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...