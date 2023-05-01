

By Phillip Swann

YouTube TV today is offering a free six-month preview of its 4K add-on plan for new base subscribers. The promotional offer is available on YouTube TV’s mobile page but has not been added to the desktop version as of 7 a.m. ET today.

The mobile site reads: “Enjoy a six month free preview of 4K Plus with Base plan.” There’s a Redeem button, but the redemption page isn’t operative this morning. (See screenshot of the 4K promo at the bottom of this article.)

The 4K add-on plan, which enables subscribers to watch select Fox, ESPN and NBC Sports programs in 4K, is normally $9.99 a month. The package also comes with unlimited simultaneous streams at home and the ability to watch recorded shows offline on a phone or tablet. You can learn more about the 4K plan here.

YouTube TV’s base plan, which includes more than 100 live channels, is $72.99 a month. However, new subscribers can get $10 off each of the first three months of service. Regular prices apply after the three month promotional term.

The live streamer now has the exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket with prices starting at $249 until June 6. The Ticket’s base price will rise to $349 after June 6.

Fox and CBS, which produces the Sunday Ticket games, have only done a few regular season contests in 4K. (In fact, CBS has never done a NFL game in 4K; Fox has.) But if the networks bump up their 4K coverage, YouTube TV would likely include them in the Ticket lineup.

Here’s a screenshot of today’s 4K promo:

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

