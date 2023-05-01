By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Peacock today has added 69 new movies to its streaming service. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion.
Face/Off
The 1997 action-drama from director John Woo stars John Travolta and Nic Cage as an FBI agent and master criminal (respectively) who switch faces and identities while engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase. Only Woo, Travolta and Cage could pull this off but it’s a rockin’ 133 minutes of action, over-the-top acting, and humor.
Erin Brockovich
The 2000 drama from director Steven Soderbergh stars Julia Roberts at her peak as the real-life environmental activist. While Julia took home most of the awards — Best Actress at the Academy Awards — the film isn’t the same without a Lou Grant-like turn by Albert Finney as Ed Masry, Erin’s attorney and partner in her legal crusade. Finney is great and so is the direction by Soderbergh although you wouldn’t expect anything less from him. This is a movie that has you rooting for the main character from beginning to end. Inspiring. Entertaining. And fun.
The Good Shepherd
Did you know that Robert DeNiro was originally slated to play the Jack Nicholson role in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, The Departed? Bobby D bowed out because he had a previous commitment — he wanted to direct The Good Shepherd. While that may now sound like a poor choice, The Good Shepherd is an underrated film that deserves some love.
The 2006 drama chronicles the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the eyes of Matt Damon’s character, who was based on two real-life CIA officers. It depicts the moral conflicts that quickly emerged at The Company as the agency’s architects tried to use their position to further American influence across the globe but actually resulted in diminishing that influence through abuse and overreach.
The film also shows that DeNiro is a terrific director as well as an actor and the supporting cast is a cinema All-Star team: Angelina Jolie, Joe Pesci, Alec Baldwin, William Hurt and DeNiro himself.
Here is the complete list of movies added today to Peacock:
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Along Came Polly, 2004
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Bleeding Steel, 2017
Booksmart, 2019
A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)
Dear White People, 2014
Detroit, 2017
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
Dragon Blade, 2015
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Face/Off, 1997
Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery:, 2017 (Hallmark)
Free Angela and All Political Prisoners, 2013
A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)
The Good Shepherd, 2006
The Grandmaster, 2013
Hello, It’s Me, 2015 (Hallmark)
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunt, 2020
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)
It’s Complicated, 2009
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
King Kong, 2005
The King’s Speech, 2010
Land of the Lost, 2009
Life, 1999
Life of Pi, 2012
Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)
Love Under the Stars, 20215
Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)
Notting Hill, 1999
One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)
Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)
Pride, 2007
Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)
Salt, 2010
Schindler’s List, 1993
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Scorpion King, 2002
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Sicario, 2015
Sisters, 2015
The Smurfs, 2011
The Smurfs 2, 2013
Speed, 1994
Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)
True Lies, 1994
The Tuxedo, 2002
The Wedding Planner, 2001
While You Were Sleeping, 1995
You Got Served, 2004