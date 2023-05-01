

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Peacock today has added 69 new movies to its streaming service. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion.

Face/Off

The 1997 action-drama from director John Woo stars John Travolta and Nic Cage as an FBI agent and master criminal (respectively) who switch faces and identities while engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase. Only Woo, Travolta and Cage could pull this off but it’s a rockin’ 133 minutes of action, over-the-top acting, and humor.

Erin Brockovich

The 2000 drama from director Steven Soderbergh stars Julia Roberts at her peak as the real-life environmental activist. While Julia took home most of the awards — Best Actress at the Academy Awards — the film isn’t the same without a Lou Grant-like turn by Albert Finney as Ed Masry, Erin’s attorney and partner in her legal crusade. Finney is great and so is the direction by Soderbergh although you wouldn’t expect anything less from him. This is a movie that has you rooting for the main character from beginning to end. Inspiring. Entertaining. And fun.

The Good Shepherd

Did you know that Robert DeNiro was originally slated to play the Jack Nicholson role in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, The Departed? Bobby D bowed out because he had a previous commitment — he wanted to direct The Good Shepherd. While that may now sound like a poor choice, The Good Shepherd is an underrated film that deserves some love.

The 2006 drama chronicles the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the eyes of Matt Damon’s character, who was based on two real-life CIA officers. It depicts the moral conflicts that quickly emerged at The Company as the agency’s architects tried to use their position to further American influence across the globe but actually resulted in diminishing that influence through abuse and overreach.

The film also shows that DeNiro is a terrific director as well as an actor and the supporting cast is a cinema All-Star team: Angelina Jolie, Joe Pesci, Alec Baldwin, William Hurt and DeNiro himself.

Here is the complete list of movies added today to Peacock:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Along Came Polly, 2004

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Bleeding Steel, 2017

Booksmart, 2019

A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)

Dear White People, 2014

Detroit, 2017

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Dragon Blade, 2015

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Face/Off, 1997

Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery:, 2017 (Hallmark)

Free Angela and All Political Prisoners, 2013

A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)

The Good Shepherd, 2006

The Grandmaster, 2013

Hello, It’s Me, 2015 (Hallmark)

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunt, 2020

Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

King Kong, 2005

The King’s Speech, 2010

Land of the Lost, 2009

Life, 1999

Life of Pi, 2012

Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)

Love Under the Stars, 20215

Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)

Notting Hill, 1999

One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)

Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)

Pride, 2007

Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)

Salt, 2010

Schindler’s List, 1993

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Scorpion King, 2002

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Sicario, 2015

Sisters, 2015

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

Speed, 1994

Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)

True Lies, 1994

The Tuxedo, 2002

The Wedding Planner, 2001

While You Were Sleeping, 1995

You Got Served, 2004

