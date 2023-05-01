

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, what’s the free channel this week on Comcast? We’re digging this free stuff and tell Comcast to keep it coming. — Jim, Bowie, Maryland.

Jim, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from the Anime Network, a former pay TV channel which is now a streaming-only service. The Anime Network offers anime titles such as Phantom of the Idol, Call of the Night, Tokyo Mew Mew Mew, Reincarnated as a Sword, Assassins Pride and I’m Quitting Heroing.

The streaming service will be available via Xfinity/Comcast from May 1 through May 7. Anime Network normally costs $6.99 a month.

Xfinity/Comcast customers can also access Xumo Play for free this week. The Pluto TV-like service offers numerous free channels. You can learn more about Xumo Play here.

Looking ahead, the next scheduled channel that will be available for free is MGM+ from May 9 through May 14. And Apple TV+’s streaming lineup will be free the following week.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

