Hulu today (May 1) added 56 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four you don’t want to miss, in my humble opinion:

* Best In Show, director/writer/star Christopher Guest’s satirical tour de force based on the annual Westminster Dog Show in New York. The 2000 film stars some of our generation’s funniest improv performers including Guest, Eugene Levy, Katherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge. This might be Guest’s best in show which saying something when you’re talking about the mockumentary maker of Waiting For Guffman and A Mighty Wind.

* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.

The impressive cast also includes Burt Reynolds as adult film director Jack Horner, Julianne Moore as the drug riddled actress, Amber Waves, William H. Macy as put-upon production member Little Bill, Heather Graham as the ingenue Roller Girl and Philip Seymour Hoffman as the lovesick crew flunkie, Scotty J.

Boogie Night is a great movie and one that announced to the world that Paul Thomas Anderson is cinema’s next great auteur.

* Beetlejuice, director Tim Burton’s 1988 wild, inventive and crazy comedy starring Michael Keaton as a ghost hired by the former (and formerly alive) residents of a house to scare away the new residents. Only Burton (and Keaton, or perhaps Johnny Depp) could have pulled this farce off but it’s a brilliant, hysterical and taut 92 minutes. The great ensemble cast includes Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, Winona Ryder and Dick Cavett (!).

* Speed, the sensational 1994 drama starring Keanu Reeves as a LA cop who must save a busload of people from a bomb planted by a deliciously evil Dennis Hopper. Sandra Bullock plays a passenger who hesitantly takes the wheel (and Keanu’s heart) when the bus driver is shot. Pop quiz, hotshot. Are you going to watch it?

Honorable mentions go to The Book of Eli with Denzel Washington; Identity with John Cusack and Ray Liotta; Once Upon a Time In America; and the four Hunger Games films.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless Me Ultima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove.

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Taken 2

Twilight

