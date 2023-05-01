

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Comcast today lost both the NFL Network and the NFL RedZone in a carriage dispute with the channels’ owner, the National Football League.

The cable operator this afternoon posted an on-screen message where the NFL Network was located that says, “Our programming agreement with NFL Network has expired. As a result, this channel is currently unavailable through Xfinity and Comcast Business.”

The Comcast message refers subscribers to a company web page but there is nothing there regarding the NFL dispute except a link to another page which just reiterates that the two football channels have been removed without further explanation.

The NFL RedZone Channel, which provides live look-ins at regular season games, would not be available until September. That plus the fact that the NFL Draft ended on Saturday likely makes the blackout less problematic for Comcast. However, if the cable op doesn’t get a deal by July when exhibition games begin, it could risk subscriber defections among football fans.

There’s been no statement yet from the NFL, but sports fans are already filling social media sites with angry comments.

“So now Comcast/Xfinity is dropping NFL Network and Redzone? Apparently from my latest email they have made reasonable offers. What’re you guys doing over there?” Scott Roberts tweeted today.

“Along with MSG networks, Comcast is going to kill their NY/NJ/CN subscriptions. Still not paying less after MSG. Bill will probably still go up with no NFL,” added Bob Stefanski.

I just completely flipped out on the first Comcast rep that after a 1/2 hr wait took my call on this. It’s not just the greedy Comcast executives it’s also the disgusting greedy NFL owners and us fans get nothing back from Comcast it’s a complete joke — Doug Haley (@DougHaley9) May 1, 2023

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more details and/or a comment from the NFL.

