Amazon today added 81 new movies to its Prime Video streaming lineup. Here are the five best, in my humble opinion:

Fatal Attraction

The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled. And, by the way, Paramount+ is doing a TV series based on the film, which debuted yesterday (April 30.) See this for more details.

The Nutty Professor

Eddie Murphy’s 1996 homage to the original Jerry Lewis 1963 masterpiece with the former playing multiple roles. (For which he should have garnered an Oscar nomination, but that’s another story for another day.)

Fletch

The 1985 comedy film stars Chevy Chase at the height of his powers as investigative journalist Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. The supporting cast includes Tim Matheson (whose role in Animal House was originally set for Chevy), Joe Don Baker and a towel-clad Dana Wheeler-Nicholson who probably still smirks when she thinks about CC ‘hitting’ that water buffalo with his car.

Three Days of the Condor

The 1975 conspiratorial era drama directed by Sydney Pollock stars Robert Redford as a bookish CIA employee whose nondescript New York station crew is mysteriously gunned down by a team of assassins. Redford’s character escapes but is soon hunted by a ‘deep state’ set of rogue government agents so he kidnaps a random (and, of course, beautiful) pedestrian played by Faye Dunaway and holes away in her apartment. Pollock taps into the 70s deep-rooted distrust of all things government to deliver a suspenseful cat-and-mouse thriller with strong performances from Redford and Dunaway.

The Doors

Oliver Stone’s 1991 love letter to the legendary 1960s band featuring Val Kilmer channeling lead singer (and part poet, part madman) Jim Morrison. The film is a dizzying and vastly entertaining look at an era in music when anything seemed possible and impossible at the same time. (Psychedelics, man.)

Honorable mentions go to A Beautiful Mind with Russell Crowe, Bound, the lesbian neo-noir murder drama (you don’t see that genre too often) with Gina Gershon, and Thelma and Louise, the feminist Bonnie & Clyde movie except it’s Bonnie and Bonnie (Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon).

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon’s Prime Video, which is free to all Prime members.

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

