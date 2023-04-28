By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand service will remove 45 movies from its lineup after Sunday. Here are three that should you try to watch before they leave.
* The Town, the absorbing 2010 heist drama starring Ben Affleck (who also directed and co-wrote) as a bank robber who courts a beautiful witness (Rebecca Hall) while protecting her from a fellow gang member. Intense story made even better by strong supporting performances from Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively and Hall.
* Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed 1983 drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.
* The Departed, the Martin Scorsese 2006 crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston. You won’t find a collection of stronger acting performances than this film and that includes Mark Wahlberg and Alec Baldwin in support.
Here is the complete list of movies that will leave Hulu after April 30:
2012
50/50
Are We There Yet?
Barney’s Version
Being Julia
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer
The Cable Guy
Client 9
Darkness Falls
Date Movie
The Departed
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
First Daughter
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Green Mile
The Help
How Do You Know
I, Robot
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Internship
It’s Complicated
Jiro Dreams Of Sushi
Just My Luck
Kissing Jessica Stein
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Never Been Kissed
Once
Paranoia
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower
Ruby Sparks
Safe House
Saving Private Perez
Scarface
Something’s Gotta Give
Surrogates
Thank You for Smoking
The Town
The Triplets Of Belleville
Water for Elephants
Welcome to the Rileys
