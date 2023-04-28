

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand service will remove 45 movies from its lineup after Sunday. Here are three that should you try to watch before they leave.

* The Town, the absorbing 2010 heist drama starring Ben Affleck (who also directed and co-wrote) as a bank robber who courts a beautiful witness (Rebecca Hall) while protecting her from a fellow gang member. Intense story made even better by strong supporting performances from Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively and Hall.

* Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed 1983 drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.

* The Departed, the Martin Scorsese 2006 crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston. You won’t find a collection of stronger acting performances than this film and that includes Mark Wahlberg and Alec Baldwin in support.

Here is the complete list of movies that will leave Hulu after April 30:

2012

50/50

Are We There Yet?

Barney’s Version

Being Julia

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer

The Cable Guy

Client 9

Darkness Falls

Date Movie

The Departed

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

First Daughter

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Green Mile

The Help

How Do You Know

I, Robot

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Internship

It’s Complicated

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

Just My Luck

Kissing Jessica Stein

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Never Been Kissed

Once

Paranoia

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower

Ruby Sparks

Safe House

Saving Private Perez

Scarface

Something’s Gotta Give

Surrogates

Thank You for Smoking

The Town

The Triplets Of Belleville

Water for Elephants

Welcome to the Rileys

