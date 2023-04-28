

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, anything new with 4K? Do you know what will be in 4K this weekend? — Al, Trenton, New Jersey.

Al, there are a bunch of live sporting events available in 4K this weekend starting with today! Let’s take a look at the 4K listings for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. (Consult your on-screen guide for channel numbers.) All times Eastern.

Friday, April 28

Cleveland at Boston

MLB, 7 p.m. (NESN)



Who will carry it in 4K?

NESN 360, DIRECTV, (Available in Boston market and to Extra Innings subscribers.), FuboTV and Verizon. (Available in Boston market.)

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

MLB, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV. (Available in Chicago market and to Extra Innings subscribers.)

Memphis vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Playoffs, 10 p.m. ET (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV (available in LA market.)

Saturday, April 29

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

English Premier League Soccer, 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Cleveland at Boston

MLB, 4 p.m. (NESN)

Who will carry it in 4K?

NESN 360, DIRECTV, (Available in Boston market and to Extra Innings subscribers.), FuboTV, Verizon. (Available in Boston market.)

Memphis vs. Houston

USFL, 7 p.m. ET (Fox)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps with pay TV credentials.

Tampa Bay at Chicago

MLB, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV (Available in Chicago market and to Extra Innings subscribers.)

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB, 9 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV (Available in LA market and to Extra Innings subscribers.)

Sunday, April 30

Fulham vs. Manchester City

English Premier League Soccer, 9 a.m. ET (NBC)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV.



Cleveland at Boston

MLB, 1:30 p.m. (NESN)

Who will carry it in 4K?

NESN 360, DIRECTV, (Available in Boston market and to Extra Innings subscribers.), FuboTV and Verizon. (Available in Boston market.)

Tampa Bay at Chicago

MLB, 2 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV (Available in Chicago market and to Extra Innings subscribers.)

New Jersey vs. Michigan

USFL, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps with pay TV credentials.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB, 4 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV (Available in LA market and to Extra Innings subscribers.)

Al, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

