TV Answer Man, the Dodgers are on Apple tonight. Any suggestions on how to watch the game without getting the Apple TV+ subscription? Marie, Pasadena, California.

Marie, Apple TV+’s exclusive Friday MLB doubleheaders continue tonight (April 28) with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Houston Astros at 8 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at 10 p.m. ET.

Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

The streamer offered the games for free last year, but you have to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month to watch the games this season.

But there is still a way for many fans to watch for free.

MLB and Apple are now offering a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new and qualified returning subscribers. Apple has not revealed its secret sauce for defining ‘qualified returning subscribers,’ but you can try to redeem the free sub here.

The two-month free sub also entitles you to watch the rest of the Apple TV+ lineup, which includes award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance and Coda.

Note that you must sign up by July 7 to get the free subscription.

If you need more information on how to watch the MLB games on Apple TV+, click here.

Marie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

