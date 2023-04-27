

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I want to watch the NFL Draft on Thursday night but DIRECTV Stream doesn’t have the NFL Network!! Will they ever add the channel? — Tim, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tim, I can understand your concern since your Carolina Panthers have the first pick in tonight’s NFL Draft, which will start at 8 p.m. ET. Will the Panthers take Kentucky QB Will Levis or Ohio State QB CJ Stroud or perhaps someone else? The intrigue is immense!

Yes, it’s true that DIRECTV Stream does not carry the NFL Network, which will offer blanket coverage of the event including the live picks starting at 8 p.m. ET. But, Tim, you will be happy to hear that the first round of the NFL Draft tonight will also be on ABC and ESPN, both of which are on DIRECTV Stream.

With the three-channel coverage, you would think the draft is as important as certain presidential announcements and some football fans would say, yes, it is.

On Friday, for rounds two and three at 8 p.m. ET, all three channels will also have it. But on Saturday, for rounds four through seven at noon ET, it will only be on ESPN and the NFL Network.

As for when DIRECTV Stream will add the NFL Network, DIRECTV is expected to engage in new negotiations with the league this year for carriage of the NFL RedZone Channel on the satellite service as well as both the NFL Network and RedZone on DIRECTV Stream. There’s no guarantee of success, but it’s a likely priority for the company now that DIRECTV doesn’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

