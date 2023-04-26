

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if Fox will have the Westminster Dog Show in 4K again this year. We love to see all the dogs in 4K!! — Ellie, New Haven, Connecticut.

Ellie, the annual Westminster Dog Show will return to New York City this year with the event taking place from May 7 through May 9 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the site of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (For the last two years, the show has been held outdoors in Tarrytown, New York due to Covid restrictions.)

The Westminster Dog Show, which began in 1877, pits the nation’s best pure breeds in competition in categories such as agility, poise and obedience.

Fox will again offer coverage of the Dog Show starting with the agility skills on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. ET. Then, at 7 p.m. ET on May 8, coverage of the temperament competition will begin, and it will continue the next night at 7 p.m. ET with the Best in Show awards. Fox network affiliates will offer the high-def broadcast on Sunday while FS1 gets the HD call on Monday and Tuesday nights.

But will the Dog Show also be available in 4K, you ask?

Answer: Yes!

Fox has announced that it will stream the event in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on its Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Dog Show on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The Dog Show has become an annual must-view for dog owners and lovers and this will be the fifth straight year it will be offered in 4K.

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format. (You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

