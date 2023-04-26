

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Hulu today added Saint X, a new eight-episode original drama starring Alycia Debnam-Carey as a young documentary maker who returns to a Caribbean island to investigate the mysterious murder of her sister more than a decade ago. Also starring West Duchovny (David’s kid) as the murdered sister, Saint X, based loosely on the 2005 real-life disappearance of Natalie Holloway, promises to be a psychological exploration of family loyalties, classism and race relations.

However, Saint X is not winning over the critics so far, according to Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews. The show this morning has a rare zero rating at RT based on seven reviews. While it’s possible some positive reviews will be added later, it would appear that Saint X will not get the ‘fresh’ label at the popular site.

Below is a sample of the early reviews, some of which are scathing. There’s also a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Like The White Lotus, Saint X sets up provocative upstairs/downstairs themes in an inviting location, but unlike that HBO show, it’s a relatively poor destination for an eight-episode stay.” — Brian Lowry, CNN.

“It’s always nice when you can look back on a middling show and say “Well, at least the acting was good.” Saint X does not offer us that courtesy.” — Kathryn Porter, Paste Magazine.

“Buckles under the weight of its own ambition, burying any social commentary in a convoluted, long-winded story that ultimately comes to an unsatisfying conclusion.” — Max Gao, AV Club.

“You can feel the elements that made “Saint X” such a compelling novel become stretched, flattened, and dissipated by the show’s too-leisurely approach.” — Clint Worthington, RogerEbert.com.

“Saint X is an ineffective ensemble drama, and its explorations of race and class dynamics feel scattered and superficial.” — Josh Bell, CBR.

