Netflix next month (May 2023) plans to add 107 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.
The Mother
Netflix is certainly flexing its muscles and showing some star power in May, starting with this film featuring Jennifer Lopez as a hunted assassin who must come out of hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to rescue her daughter. The film, which co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, is a guarantee ratings hit, sight unseen. Premieres May 12.
FUBAR
And if JLo’s The Mother doesn’t offer enough mega wattage, how about season one of FUBAR, which will star Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first TV series ever. The actor/politician/bodybuilder will play a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter works for the company as well. Comic and action hijinks soon ensue. Premieres May 25.
Traffic
Traffic, director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant 2000 drama movie on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more. Premieres May 1.
American Gangster
The 2007 crime drama from director Ridley Scott stars Denzel Washington as real-life Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas and Russell Crowe as the cop who brings him down. Denzel is at his charismatic best as the crime boss; you can’t take his eyes off him. And Crowe is equally good as the randy but relentless detective. (And there are few directors better than Ridley Scott.) Masterful work all around. Premieres May 1.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2023 to Netflix:
May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
May 2
Love Village
The Tailor
May 3
Jewish Matchmaking
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
May 4
Arctic Dogs
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
May 6
A Man Called Otto
May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2
May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
Dance Brothers
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3
May 12
Black Knight
Call Me Kate
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye: Season 7
May 13
UglyDolls
May 14
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
May 17
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGregor Forever
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
akitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
Astériz & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset: Season 6
Young, Famous & African: Season 2
May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
May 24
Hard Feelings
Mother’s Day
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
FUBAR
May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
Blood & Gold
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
May 31
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
|The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes)
Date to be announced
Siren: Survive the Island
