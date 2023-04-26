

Netflix next month (May 2023) plans to add 107 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.

The Mother

Netflix is certainly flexing its muscles and showing some star power in May, starting with this film featuring Jennifer Lopez as a hunted assassin who must come out of hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to rescue her daughter. The film, which co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, is a guarantee ratings hit, sight unseen. Premieres May 12.

FUBAR

And if JLo’s The Mother doesn’t offer enough mega wattage, how about season one of FUBAR, which will star Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first TV series ever. The actor/politician/bodybuilder will play a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter works for the company as well. Comic and action hijinks soon ensue. Premieres May 25.

Traffic

Traffic, director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant 2000 drama movie on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more. Premieres May 1.

American Gangster

The 2007 crime drama from director Ridley Scott stars Denzel Washington as real-life Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas and Russell Crowe as the cop who brings him down. Denzel is at his charismatic best as the crime boss; you can’t take his eyes off him. And Crowe is equally good as the randy but relentless detective. (And there are few directors better than Ridley Scott.) Masterful work all around. Premieres May 1.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2023 to Netflix:

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye: Season 7

May 13

UglyDolls

May 14

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGregor Forever

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

akitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

Astériz & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

May 24

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

FUBAR

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Blood & Gold

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)

|The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes)

Date to be announced

Siren: Survive the Island

