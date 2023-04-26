

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Once upon a time, video streaming was supposed to be our ticket to saving money. But with so many streaming services now, and so many good shows on each one, the monthly streaming bill in many households is starting to look like a cable bill!

We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for some tips on how to save money on streaming subscriptions. Below is the AI response. As always, the AI article was fact-checked and edited by the human TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.

Streaming has become one of the most popular ways to consume entertainment content. With the rise of various streaming platforms, it has become easier than ever to access an endless supply of movies, TV shows, and other video content. However, streaming services can add up quickly, making it difficult to keep up with the cost. If you are looking to save money on streaming services, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow.



1. Evaluate your subscriptions:

Take a look at all the streaming services you are currently subscribed to and evaluate whether you really need them all. Are you paying for multiple services that offer similar content? Consider canceling one or more of your subscriptions to reduce your overall costs.

2. Share accounts

Many streaming services offer the option to create multiple profiles under one account. Consider sharing an account with family or friends to split the cost. Just be sure to check the service’s terms of use to make sure sharing accounts is allowed.



3. Use free trials

Most streaming services offer a free trial period for new subscribers. Take advantage of these free trials to get access to content without paying for a subscription. Just be sure to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

4. Opt for a lower-tier subscription

Some streaming services offer multiple tiers of subscriptions, with different prices and features. Consider opting for a lower-tier subscription to save money. You may have to put up with some limitations such as ads or reduced video quality, but it might be worth it.



5. Use a rewards credit card

Some credit cards offer cashback or rewards points on streaming services. Check with your credit card provider to see if they offer any such benefits.

Click below to see Amazon’s latest discounts on clothing.





6. Watch ads

Some streaming services offer a free, ad-supported version of their platform. If you are willing to put up with ads, this can be a great way to save money.

7. Use a VPN

Some streaming services have different prices or offerings depending on your location. By using a VPN, you may be able to access content that is only available in other countries or regions, potentially saving you money.

In conclusion, watching video via streaming can be expensive, but there are ways to save money. By evaluating your subscriptions, sharing accounts, using free trials, opting for lower-tier subscriptions, using rewards credit cards, watching ads, and using a VPN, you can reduce your overall costs and still enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows. Remember, every penny saved counts, so take the time to explore your options and find the best deal for you.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...