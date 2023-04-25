

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The Witcher, the fantasy drama series based on the same-named book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, returns to Netflix for season three on June 29. The show stars Henry Cavill as a monster hunter known as ‘The Witcher.’ Season ended in December 2021 so it’s been a long wait for fans of this cult fave. And they will want to stream in because this is expected to be Cavill’s last season.

Below is today’s Netflix press release on season three and a show teaser. Enjoy.

The Witcher Season 3 – Official Teaser – Netflix

This summer, everything changes. “The Witcher” Season 3 begins on June 29.

The Witcher S3

Netflix today released a brand new teaser trailer, key art and first look images of The Witcher Season 3 which will launch this Summer. Volume 1 will include episodes 1-5 and will be released globally on June 29 and Volume 2 will include episodes 6-8, released July 27.

RELEASE DATE: Vol 1: June 29, Vol 2: July 27

EPISODES: 8

Synopsis: As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

Additional Information:

SHOWRUNNER & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

DIRECTORS: Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, Bola Ogun

WRITERS: Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tania Lotia, Haily Hall, Matthew D’Ambrosio, Clare Higgins, Rae Benjamin and Troy Dangerfield. Rae Benjamin, Matthew D’Ambrosio, Troy Dangerfield, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Haily Hall, Clare Higgins, Tania Lotia and Mike Ostrowski

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko), Hivemind Content (Jason Brown and Sean Daniel).

PRODUCERS: Tera Vale Ragan, Veselin Karadjov, Sasha Harris

CAST: Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Meng’er Zhang (Milva)

FILMING LOCATIONS: Longcross Film Studios and various locations in England, Wales, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy & Morocco.

