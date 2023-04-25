

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

HBO Max next month (May 2023) plans to add 69 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.

White House Plumbers

The five-episode satirical drama relives the sordid saga of the Nixon Administration’s 1970s Watergate scandal through the eyes of the men who carried out the break-in at Democratic Party headquarters. Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and Woody Harrelson (True Detective) play G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt respectively, the two former intelligence officers who planned the covert operation, along with other illegal activities on behalf of the president’s re-election committee. Premieres May 1.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer

The documentary celebrates the life of the singer who ruled the disco scene in the 1970s with sexy, heart-bumping hits such as Hot Stuff, Love to Love Baby, Bad Girls, Last Dance and I Feel Love. Using never-before-seen home video footage, some of which was shot by Summer herself, Love to Love You, Donna Summer promises to show a side of the late performer we’ve never seen before. Premieres May 20.

Angel City

The docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes and on-the-field look at the Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club, during its 2022 inaugural season. HBO does a great job with sports documentaries, and this will probably be no exception. The three-part series debut May 16.

Parasite

The winner of the 2020 Oscar for Best Picture. The film, which is based in South Korea, is the story of a lower-class family that tricks a wealthy family into hiring them as their personal assistants. However, the scam backfires when the lower-class family encounters an unexpected turn of events once inside the luxurious house.

Directed and co-written by Bong Joon Ho (The Host, Okja), Parasite is an original and clever tale of intrigue, class warfare and Hitchcockian surprises. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 99 out of a possible 100 based on a survey of 477 critics.

“An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft,” the site states.

Agreed.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2023 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

May 1

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

May 3:

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8:

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22:

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

@tvanswerman

