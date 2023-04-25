

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Did you like the 1987 film, Fatal Attraction, starring Michael Douglas as an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close)? Well, Paramount+ this Sunday (April 30) will debut a TV series that picks up where the characters left off and 15 years later.

Fatal Attraction, the series, stars Joshua Jackson in the Douglas role as Dan Gallagher after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex Forrest (the Close role now played by Lizzy Caplan). The show will skip back and forth, showing how the affair destroyed his life and family.

Is Fatal Attraction the series any good? Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the show a score of just 38 out of a possible 100, based on eight reviews. Below is a sample of some of the reviews, and the show trailer. Enjoy.

“It’s an intriguing idea, but unfortunately, the misguided revamp only manages to lose what made this story exciting in the first place. The result is a thriller that’s light on thrills and heavy on moralizing.” — Dave Nemetz, TV Line.

“Anchored by arresting performances from Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, ‘Fatal Attraction’ is a solid thriller about a man felled by hubris and handsome-white-guy privilege — but the show undermines its entire message with an infuriatingly dumb ending.” — Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly.

“There’s a deep psychological text at the core of this story for the series to parse through for these characters, and I wish the creators pushed the envelope a bit further.” — Sophia Ciminello, AwardsWatch.

“Powerful, exciting, and thrilling. It takes the time to explore the story in a way that has not been done before. Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan have so much chemistry you won’t be able to look away.” — Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geekly.

“Everything Alex does gets some tidy interpretation, which sucks a lot of voltage from the show’s battery. Nuance isn’t as impactful when it’s so cleanly spelled out for the audience. There’s no terror lurking in the margins.” — Matthew Jacobs, TV Guide.

To read more reviews of Fatal Attraction, the series, click Rottentomatoes.com here.

