

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Comcast has added more than 20 free ad-supported channels to its Xfinity Stream app for both Xfinity Internet and video customers. The channels are known as FAST channels, which stands for Free Ads-Supported Streaming TV.

The 20 plus free channels include NBC News NOW, Sky News, and 19 Xumo-branded channels featuring programming from genres including news, movies, comedy, crime TV, black cinema, lifestyle, reality TV, game shows, kids and more.

The cable operator says it plans to add more free FAST channels to the Stream app in the future.

“The launch marks the latest evolution of the Xfinity Stream app, which is increasing content choices for video and non-video customers alike, including weekly samplings of premium programming as part of ‘Free This Week,’ the ability to rent and buy shows and movies, and the ability to watch movies included in Xfinity Rewards,” said Vito Forlenza, Comcast’s vice president of entertainment apps.

The new free channels are currently available in the Xfinity Stream app on iOS, Android and Fire TV devices, through web browsers on xfinity.com/stream, and via casting to supported AirPlay and Chromecast devices.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...