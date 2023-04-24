Elizabeth Olsen’s Love & Death Debuts Thursday On HBO Max – Is It Any Good? (Reviews)



By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

HBO Max on Thursday (April 27) will debut a new original dramatic series called, Love & Death, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as a real-life Texas housewife who goes berserk with an axe after a spousal betrayal. The first three episodes will stream on Thursday with future episodes airing weekly on Thursdays until the finale on May 25.

Love & Death is getting considerable attention thanks to its star (Olsen), strong supporting cast (Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit and Krysten Ritter) and the series writer, David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Big Little Lies). But is the show any good? Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the series a score of 60 out of a possible 100, based on 15 reviews.

Below are some snippets from the top reviews. Enjoy.

“There’s just something about Elizabeth Olsen as a housewife with a dark side that is endlessly appealing.” — The Wrap.

“Elizabeth Olsen experienced, and capable of subtle performances is Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who allegedly took an axe to kill a woman who took the axe to kill her. The series gets digs into fundamentalism and the social repression of women.” – What She Said.

“In giving the tale of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore the glossy [Big Little Lies] treatment, real human beings are flattened into Lifetime movie archetypes.” — Decider.

“The sole thing missing from it, actually, is originality, given that audiences just received a dramatic retelling of this tale last year, courtesy of Jessica Biel’s five-part Hulu venture Candy.” — The Daily Beast.

“The “love” section of the miniseries feels fresher than “death” … Still, Olsen alone provides a reason to watch.” — TV Guide.

“Love & Death” . . .seeks to go deeper and understand the ordinary, small things in life that build up rage within someone and can burst through a moment of madness.” — The Playlist.

“A provocative synopsis turned into another paint-by-numbers, faux-prestige courtroom drama, where the only shocking twist is how little effort is given to distinguishing this series from all that have come before.” — IndieWire.

“David E Kelly & HBO deliver again. While Nicole Kidman is a producer this time, she has picked an excellent successor in Elizabeth Olsen. Entire cast is excellent, particularly the trio of Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Tom Pelphrey. Must watch for drama fans.” — Beyond the Trailer.

“Unlike other versions of the story that could resort to theatrics for the sake of sensationalizing real history, Love & Death doesn’t want to leave its audience sitting comfortably at its conclusion.” — Collider.

Sounds like you will either love or hate it. To read more reviews of Love & Death at Rottentomatoes.com, click here.

