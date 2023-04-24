

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know the free channel on Comcast this week? We really liked the free Curiosity Stream from a few weeks ago and would like to see more free channels like that!! Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from A&E’s Crime Central, a streaming service that includes such provocative titles as I Survived, Monster, Waco; Madman or Messiah, The Watts Family Tragedy, City Confidential, and Killer Kids.

If you love true crime mysteries, this is the channel for you. The free Crime Central programs will be available via Xfinity/Comcast from April 24 through April 30. Crime Central normally costs $4.99 a month.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Looking ahead, the next scheduled channel that will be available for free is the Anime Network from May 1 through May 7. MGM+ will be available for free from May 9 through May 14. And Apple TV+’s streaming lineup will be free the following week.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...