TV Answer Man, I know about the no DVR rule from Google on YouTube Primetime Channels. But will the service replay the Sunday Ticket games after they are over or is there only one shot to watch the game? And that would be live? — Ray, Mission Viejo, California.

Ray, as you know, Google will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The latter’s plans are more expensive, but it doesn’t require the $72.99 a month YouTube TV subscription.

Consequently, some fans would prefer to subscribe to the Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels. However, Primetime Channels, which also includes the ability to subscribe and watch premium networks/services such as Showtime, Starz and the NBA League Pass, does not have a recording feature. (YouTube TV has unlimited DVR recording) You can watch live programming and access select on-demand titles on Primetime Channels, but you can’t decide what to record and watch later.

But the TV Answer Man has learned that there will be a way to order the Sunday Ticket through Primetime Channels and still record all the games.

How?

Fans who subscribe to the Ticket using Primetime Channels will be allowed access to the YouTube TV app by entering their Sunday Ticket account e-mail address and password. Once in, you will have full access to YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket features, which include all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, unlimited DVR recordings and the Multiview feature. (Four games on one screen.) You won’t be able to watch the rest of the YouTube TV lineup; that will still require a $72.99 a month subscription. But the Ticket’s features will be yours as if you were a full-fledged YouTube TV customer. (Note: This update came directly from YouTube’s Sunday Ticket support team.)

This news might further encourage fans to opt for Primetime over the YouTube TV Ticket plans.

Ray, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

