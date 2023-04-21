

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Amazon plans to add 94 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup in May 2023. Here are the five most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Academy Of Country Music Awards

For the second straight year, Prime Video will offer an exclusive livestream of the annual music-fest from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show, which will stream at 8 p.m. ET on May 11, will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks (doesn’t get bigger than that). Likely performers include Parton (singing her new single), Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

The Doors

Oliver Stone’s 1991 love letter to the legendary 1960s band featuring Val Kilmer channeling lead singer (and part poet, part madman) Jim Morrison. The film is a dizzying and vastly entertaining look at an era in music when anything seemed possible and impossible at the same time. (Psychedelics, man.)

Fletch

The 1985 comedy film stars Chevy Chase at the height of his powers as investigative journalist Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. The supporting cast includes Tim Matheson (whose role in Animal House was originally set for Chevy), Joe Don Baker and a towel-clad Dana Wheeler-Nicholson who probably still smirks when she thinks about CC ‘hitting’ that water buffalo with his car.

The Nutty Professor

Eddie Murphy’s 1996 homage to the original Jerry Lewis 1963 masterpiece with the former playing multiple roles. (For which he should have garnered an Oscar nomination, but that’s another story for another day.)

Fatal Attraction

The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled. And, by the way, Paramount+ is doing a TV series based on the film, debuting April 30. See this for more details.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in May 2023:

May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007)

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

May 9

Till (2022)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

