TV Answer Man, I want to get the $100 discount on the Sunday Ticket but I don’t want YouTube TV for months and months. It costs too much. Any ideas on how I can get the discount and not have to pay so much? — Carl, Spokane, Washington.



Carl, YouTube TV last week announced that you can get the NFL Sunday Ticket for $249, which is $100 less than the regular price, if you order by June 6 while a subscriber to the streaming service. That means if you’re not a subscriber now, you would have to become one.

The $100 discount is tempting but it requires that you maintain your YouTube TV sub (at $72.99 a month) throughout the season. If you cancel YouTube TV, you lose the Sunday Ticket as well even though you paid for the full season. (YouTube requires you to pay the full Ticket price upfront.)

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449.

But is there a way to get the $100 discount from YouTube TV without having to pay for the subscription until the end of the NFL season in January 2024? If you subscribed to YouTube TV now to get the discount, you would have to pay nearly $600 on subscription fees (over eight months) before you could cancel in January.

Here’s the solution:

YouTube TV allows a subscriber to pause his or her subscription for up to six months with the suspension starting at the end of the current billing cycle. That means you could subscribe to YouTube TV today, add the Sunday Ticket $249 discounted plan to your sub, and then pause your sub for three months.

The suspension would start a month from now, which is May 20, and extend until August 20. That would save you from paying three months of $72.99 plus you get the $100 discount on the Ticket because you ordered it before June 6.

Total savings: $318.97.

When you resume your subscription on August 20, your ordered YouTube TV package plus the discounted Ticket will be there waiting for you. (The NFL season starts on September 7.) You will still have to pay for the YouTube TV sub throughout the season, but at least you won’t have to pay those three months.

Here’s how to pause your YouTube TV sub:

1. Open the YouTube TV app on your Android device or visit tv.youtube.com on a web browser.

2. Select your profile photo.

3. Go to Settings, then Membership.

4. Use the slider to choose how many weeks you would like to pause your membership.

5. Click Pause.

In case you want to resume your subscription early, YouTube TV says you can start it again at any time before the scheduled resume date by visiting YouTube TV. The date that you resume your membership will become your new billing date. See this page for more details.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

