The two (okay, arguably) sexiest people in Hollywood — Chris Evans and Ana de Armas — star in Ghosted, an Apple original film that will debut on Friday, April 21, on Apple TV+. The rom-com movie features Evans as an everyguy guy who falls in love with a beautiful but mysterious woman who turns out to be a spy. Of course, as things happen in movies, Ana must use her special skills to get Evans out of trouble and into her heart. Awww.

This is the third time Chris and Ana have been in the same movie. The first two? Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Below is short press release from Apple with more details on Ghosted, and a film trailer. Enjoy.

Apple Original Films unveils trailer for “Ghosted,” the highly anticipated romantic action-adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

“Ghosted” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023

In “Ghosted,” salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) – but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

“Ghosted” also stars Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. The film is helmed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese and Wernick. Executive producers are Donald J. Lee, Jr., Brian Bell and de Armas.

