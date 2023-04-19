

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Someone at HBO sure loves them some Sydney Sweeney. The actress, who has already starred in The White Lotus and Euphoria on HBO, is set to return to the premium channel on May 29 in Reality, a film based on the story of U.S. intelligence agent Reality Winner. The movie will focus on Winner’s alleged role in mishandling classified information. As you’ll see from the trailer below, Sydney looks a bit different from her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria.

Below is a press release from HBO, and the trailer. Enjoy.

HBO Films’ “Reality” Debuts May 29

Written and directed by Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, “Is This A Room,” the film stars Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney and debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

· HBO Films’ REALITY debuts MONDAY, MAY 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The film will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Written and directed by Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, “Is This A Room,” the film stars Emmy(R) nominee Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) and debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

· Logline: On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.

· Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, and Marchánt Davis.

· Credits: Based on Tina Satter’s play, “Is This A Room”; directed by Tina Satter; written by Tina Satter and James Paul Dallas; produced by Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, and Greg Nobile; executive producers Ellyn Daniels, Will O’Connor, Daniel Ginsberg, Andrew Beck, Bill Way, Elliott Whitton, Eva Maria Daniells, Philipp Engelhorn, Caitlin Gold, and Tina Satter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...