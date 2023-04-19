By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Hulu next month (May 2023) plans to add 135 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.
The impressive cast also includes Burt Reynolds as adult film director Jack Horner, Julianne Moore as the drug riddled actress, Amber Waves, William H. Macy as put-upon production member Little Bill, Heather Graham as the ingenue Roller Girl and Philip Seymour Hoffman as the lovesick crew flunkie, Scotty J.
Boogie Night is a great movie and one that announced to the world that Paul Thomas Anderson is cinema’s next great auteur. May 1.
* Class of 09 – Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara star as FBI agents who must navigate a changing criminal justice system compounded by the advance of Artificial Intelligence. Spanning decades, the show promises to examine how the little choices in life, and unseen forces, can conspire to create more chaos than you could ever imagine. Sounds interesting. We’ll see. Hulu will premiere the first two episodes on May 10 with future episodes airing weekly.
* White Man Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 comedy/drama film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball hustlers in Venice Beach. This Hulu original movie version has Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow in the Wesley and Woody roles. It’s a tall order to top the classic, but Kenya Barris (Black-ish, You People) is a co-writer so that’s a good sign. May 19.
* Best In Show, director/writer/star Christopher Guest’s satirical tour de force based on the annual Westminster Dog Show in New York. The 2000 film stars some of our generation’s funniest improv performers including Guest, Eugene Levy, Katherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge. This might be Guest’s best in show which saying something when you’re talking about the mockumentary maker of Waiting For Guffman and A Mighty Wind. May 1.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in May 2023:
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless Me Ultima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove.
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
Lucky
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8
To The End
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back
May 19
White Men Can’t Jump
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie’s Choice
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere
May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait
May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker
May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
The Square
