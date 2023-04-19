

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Hulu next month (May 2023) plans to add 135 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The impressive cast also includes Burt Reynolds as adult film director Jack Horner, Julianne Moore as the drug riddled actress, Amber Waves, William H. Macy as put-upon production member Little Bill, Heather Graham as the ingenue Roller Girl and Philip Seymour Hoffman as the lovesick crew flunkie, Scotty J.

Boogie Night is a great movie and one that announced to the world that Paul Thomas Anderson is cinema’s next great auteur. May 1.

* Class of 09 – Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara star as FBI agents who must navigate a changing criminal justice system compounded by the advance of Artificial Intelligence. Spanning decades, the show promises to examine how the little choices in life, and unseen forces, can conspire to create more chaos than you could ever imagine. Sounds interesting. We’ll see. Hulu will premiere the first two episodes on May 10 with future episodes airing weekly.

* White Man Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 comedy/drama film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball hustlers in Venice Beach. This Hulu original movie version has Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow in the Wesley and Woody roles. It’s a tall order to top the classic, but Kenya Barris (Black-ish, You People) is a co-writer so that’s a good sign. May 19.

* Best In Show, director/writer/star Christopher Guest’s satirical tour de force based on the annual Westminster Dog Show in New York. The 2000 film stars some of our generation’s funniest improv performers including Guest, Eugene Levy, Katherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge. This might be Guest’s best in show which saying something when you’re talking about the mockumentary maker of Waiting For Guffman and A Mighty Wind. May 1.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in May 2023:

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless Me Ultima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove.

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere

Lucky

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

To The End

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

Bar Fight!

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13

Hammer Of The Gods

Point Break

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie’s Choice

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31

The Square

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...