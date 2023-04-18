

TV Answer Man, I’ve been waiting to watch the final season of Better Call Saul when it’s on Netflix. Do you know when Netflix will have it or will they have it all? I know they had previous seasons on. Also, will it be in 4K, too? It looked great in 4K for the older seasons. Jamie, Brooklyn.

Jamie, Netflix today added season six of Better Call Saul, the brilliant spinoff of Breaking Bad. The final season originally aired on AMC in 2022.

Season six wrapped up all the loose ends such as what happened to the Kim Wexler character (Rhea Seehorn); how and why did Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) flee Albuquerque; and what will happen to him in his Cinnabon hideaway in Nebraska. Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, who played the meth-dealing high school teacher Walter White, and Aaron Paul, who played his sidekick, Jesse Pinkman, reprise their characters for a few short segments as well.

Now to your question: Will it be available in 4K on Netflix?

Answer: Yes.

Netflix has carried previous Better Call Saul seasons in 4K as well, but they are not available on the streamer now.

By the way, season one of Odenkirk’s new show, Lucky Hank, is now playing Sunday nights on AMC.

Jamie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

