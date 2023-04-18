

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, if I get the Sunday Ticket from YouTube, will I be able to record the games so I can watch them later if I want? That’s a big thing for me because I can’t watch all the games at the same time. But if I record them, I can check them out later. Please let me know and I appreciate all your coverage of this! — Harold, Pittsburgh.

Harold, YouTube and YouTube TV last week unveiled its pricing for the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket. The announcement also included a peek at some of the features and rules for the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, including a two-stream maximum.

To your question, will you be able to record the games for later viewing?

The answer is yes and no. Let me explain.

If you order the Sunday Ticket through You Tube TV, which requires maintaining the base YouTube TV $72.99 a month subscription through the entire season, you will be able to record the games. YouTube TV’s sub includes an unlimited cloud DVR that holds your recordings for up to nine months.

However, if you decide to order the Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV sub, or any other subscription besides the Ticket itself, you will not be able to record the games. Primetime Channels does not include a DVR feature.

Something to think about when you decide which service to use.

Click Amazon: See the latest 4K TV discounts!

There’s also a difference in the Ticket’s price between YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. (DIRECTV charged $293 for its base package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.) A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289.

If YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449.

YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.

Harold, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...