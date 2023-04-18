

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Amazon’s Prime Video next week (April 28) will debut an exciting new spy series, Citadel, starring Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) as intelligence agents who must come out of hiding to track down a secret cabal that’s controlling world events. The trailer looks great and both Madden and Chopra Jones are on fire now so this could be a big winner for Amazon which has already renewed the show for a second season.

Below is a press release from Amazon with more details, and a series trailer. Enjoy.

Video: Prime Video Releases New Official Trailer for Global Spy Series, Citadel, Premiering April 28

The groundbreaking global series premieres April 28, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The highly anticipated series from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville

CULVER CITY, California – March 30, 2023 – Today, Prime Video debuted a new action-packed official trailer for the upcoming high-stakes spy-drama, Citadel. The groundbreaking global series premieres April 28, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

