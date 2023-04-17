

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, will YouTube TV have a discount for college students like DIRECTV did? That would be a break for fans like my son who’s still in college. — Dave, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Dave, YouTube and YouTube TV last week announced the pricing for the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket with the highest priced plan (games and RedZone for YouTube standalone subs) going for $489 after June 6. (See this article for more details.) If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you can get the base Ticket for $249 ($100 discount) if you order before June 6.

Even with the June 6 discounts, the prices are a bit steep for most college students who must toil at low-paying jobs to make ends meet while attending classes. DIRECTV seemed aware of this issue and, for the last several years, offered a major discount for college students subscribing to the NFL Sunday Ticket. Last year, the university price was just $120 for the entire season, which was $173 lower than the regular price.

The price break undoubtedly helped persuade many young fans to give the Ticket a try and perhaps become full-priced subscribers after they graduated.

So will YouTube offer a college discount as well?

Apparently not. Google says at its web site:

“We don’t currently offer student pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.”

Google does not explain why it’s not offering college discounts, but it’s paying roughly $1 billion more per year for the Ticket’s rights than DIRECTV did so you can bet that’s a big clue.

The company, of course, could change its position before the regular season starts in September. But as of now, if you want the Ticket, you’re going to have to pay the full price no matter who you are.

Dave, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

