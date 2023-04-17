

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

HBO has set a premiere date of June 4 for its buzzy new drama series, The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny’s daughter) as a pop queen whose career is derailed by mental issues. She turns to a mysterious nightclub owner (singer The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye) for help but the relationship comes with new twists that she might not be able to handle. Thanks to the co-stars, the series should be a ratings magnet in the 18-34 age group for HBO which normally tends to draw a slightly older crowd.

HBO Original Drama Series The Idol Debuts June 4

The series will premiere at this year’s Festival de Cannes.

The HBO Original drama series THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

· THE IDOL is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The series will premiere at this year’s Festival de Cannes.

· Logline: After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

· Cast: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

· Credits: Co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim; Executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White; Directed by Sam Levinson; Written by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. Produced in partnership with A24.

