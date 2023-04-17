

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know the free channel on Comcast this week? I’ve looked everywhere and can’t find anything. — Colleen, town withheld.

Colleen, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming of Qello Concerts by Stingray. Xfinity customers can relive their favorite festival moments and have access to full length, on demand concerts from Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Radiohead, BLACKPINK, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others. The free concerts will be available from today (April 17) through Sunday (April 23).

While it’s not exactly a free channel or streaming service. Xfinity subscribers can also watch the first episode of hundreds of HBO, Starz and MGM+ shows for free.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Sales!

The next scheduled channel (with all programming, not just first episodes) that will be available for free is the Anime Network from May 1 through May 7. MGM+ will be available for free from May 9 through May 14. And Apple TV+’s streaming lineup will be free the following week.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Colleen, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...