

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Buying a new TV is an intimidating process. You never know which set is best for you, whether the neighborhood store is overpricing you and/or whether your favorite web site has the best price or not. We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for some tips on how to save money while buying a new television. Below is the AI response. As always, the article was fact-checked and edited by the human TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.

Buying a new TV can be an exciting experience, but it can also be expensive. However, there are ways to save money while still getting the TV you want. Here are some tips for saving money when buying a new TV.

1. Determine your budget

Before you start shopping for a new TV, determine your budget. Decide how much you are willing to spend on the TV and stick to that budget. This will help you avoid overspending and getting into debt.

2. Do your research

Before you buy a new TV, do your research. Read reviews and compare prices from different retailers. Look for deals and discounts that may be available.

3. Consider the size

The larger the TV, the more expensive it will be. Consider the size of the room where the TV will be placed and choose a size that fits that space. You may be able to save money by buying a slightly smaller TV.

4. Look for sales

Keep an eye out for sales and discounts on TVs. Retailers often offer sales during holidays or special events. You may also be able to find deals on last year’s models. (Editor’s note: That’s a favorite trick of the TV Answer Man.)

5. Buy online

Shopping for a new TV online can often save you money. Online retailers may offer lower prices than brick-and-mortar stores. Plus, you can easily compare prices from different retailers without leaving your home.

6. Consider refurbished or open-box TVs

Refurbished or open-box TVs can be significantly cheaper than brand new TVs. Refurbished TVs are often restored to like-new condition and come with a warranty. Open-box TVs may have been returned by a customer, but they are typically in good condition and may come with a discount.

7. Choose the right features

TVs with more features can be more expensive. Consider which features are important to you and choose a TV that has those features. You may be able to save money by choosing a TV with fewer features.

8. Negotiate the price

Don’t be afraid to negotiate the price of a new TV. Retailers may be willing to lower the price if you ask. Be polite and respectful and have a specific price in mind that you are willing to pay.

By following these tips, you can save money when buying a new TV. Remember to do your research, consider your budget, and look for sales and discounts. With a little bit of effort, you can get the TV you want without breaking the bank.

