

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have Fubo TV. Is it true that they won’t have all the NBA and NHL playoff games this year? Why is that and will it be fixed? — Mary, Lynchburg, Virginia.

Mary, for those not familiar, Fubo is a live streaming service that offers more than 150 channels for $74.99 a month. (You can get more channels in more expensive packages, or add-on plans.) You watch FuboTV over the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the Fubo app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, FuboTV does not require signing any contracts, and it offers a free seven-day trial.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Fubo last month unveiled a new advertising campaign around the theme, ‘If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,’ suggesting it has the most sports channels in the category.

But Fubo will not carry roughly 100 NBA and NHL playoff games this year.

Why?

Fubo lost three Turner-owned networks (TNT, TBS and truTV) in a carriage dispute three years ago. Starting Tuesday (April 18) with game one (TBS) of the New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils first round series, TNT and TBS will broadcast up to 56 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. TNT will also show more than 40 NBA playoff games starting with a triple-header on Sunday (April 16). The Bulls will play the Heat at 5:30 p.m ET; the Clippers visit the Suns at 8 p.m. ET; and the Timberwolves play the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET.

There’s no doubt that Fubo has a strong lineup (including ESPN, NBA TV and ABC which also air NBA and NHL playoff games) for sports fans. See our article with details. But the Turner carriage dispute, which hurt the streamer last month during Turner’s coverage of college basketball’s March Madness, will likely alienate basketball and hockey fans over the next three months.

Until Fubo adds Turner, the service’s claim to be what a sports fan would create in a streaming service has a credibility problem. Fubo says it would like the Turner channels to return, but actions speak louder than words.

Mary, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...