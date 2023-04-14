

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have enjoyed your coverage of the Sunday Ticket over the years. Do you know when you can actually order the Sunday Ticket from YouTube? — Robert, Reston, Virginia.

Robert, YouTube and YouTube TV this week announced the pricing for the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289 if they order by 6/6.

However, if YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449. YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.

Click Amazon: See the latest 4K TV discounts!

So when can you begin ordering?

We don’t have anything yet on YouTube TV’s timetable, but pre-ordering is expected to begin in the coming days, and possibly today. As for YouTube Primetime Channels, you can order the Sunday Ticket now. It’s live on the Primetime Channels page here. Click the NFL Logo and it will take you to the NFL page where you click on the ‘Get NFL Sunday Ticket’ button.

Note that your subscription will automatically renew each year unless you cancel. Also, once the payment method has been charged for a season, you won’t be able to cancel your membership or get a refund for that season.

Update: The ordering process was up for desktop as of 6 a.m. ET, but did not appear available to mobile users yet.

Click Amazon: See the latest 4K TV discounts!

You can cancel your plan renewal any time before your next recurring annual charge in Settings.

Robert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...