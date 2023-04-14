

It’s a newsy week at TVAnswerman.com as we published nearly 50 articles on subjects ranging from the HBO Max name switch to the regional sports network crisis to YouTube’s pricing announcement for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you’re looking to catch up on the week’s news, below is the 10 most-read stories this week at TVAnswerMan.com.

1. Why Did DIRECTV Rip Up All Its Marketing Plans?

We examine the reasoning behind DIRECTV deciding to launch a new set-top box and consolidating its streaming and satellite businesses under the DIRECTV brand.

2. The Regional Sports Network Crisis: Will AT&T Stop Broadcasting Games?

Warner Bros. Discovery says it wants out of the RSN business. Does this mean the AT&T RSNs will shut down?

3. Will DIRECTV Add the RedZone Channel In 2023?

This continues to be a hot topic with the satcaster losing the Sunday Ticket.

4. YouTube TV: Can You Get the RedZone Channel Without the Sunday Ticket?

Many fans seem inclined to go with the less expensive RedZone.

5. Fox: When Is 2023’s First NASCAR Race In 4K?

The 4K audience continues to hunger for more news of live sports in 4K.

6. Cable TV Vs. Streaming: Which One Has the Best Picture?

There are strong proponents for both sides of this issue.

7. YouTube Reveals Sunday Ticket Pricing – And It Ain’t Cheap, Sports Fans

This story would have been higher if it was not covered by seemingly every publication on the planet.

8. Will DIRECTV Stream Offer 4K Programming In 2023?

More evidence of the growing interest in 4K.

9. YouTube & the Sunday Ticket: Why Is It So Damn Expensive?

The story provides some (probably) surprising reasons behind the high prices.

10. MLB TV: Which Games Are Not Available In the $149 Plan?

Baseball fans still can’t understand all the baseball blackouts.

The story I was surprised didn’t make it on the list?

Will YouTube’s Sunday Ticket Stream On a Lengthy Delay?

It was 12th on the list, but I expected better; tells me that many potential YouTube Ticket subs have already concluded the delays are inevitable.

