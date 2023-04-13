

TV Answer Man, now that YouTube TV has the Sunday Ticket bundled with the NFL RedZone channel, does this mean we won’t get the RedZone channel on Sling TV? Do you need to get YouTube TV to get the RedZone now? — Neal, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Neal, YouTube this week revealed its plans for this season’s NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289. If YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.

I’ve received a handful of e-mails from readers wondering whether YouTube’s new bundle means that you have to subscribe to it to get the NFL RedZone channel.

Answer: No. If you were able to get the RedZone channel from your TV provider in 2022, you can still get it from that provider in 2023, assuming it still has a carriage pact with the NFL. (I don’t know of any providers that have lost the RedZone in the last year, except for DIRECTV, of course.) You should also be able to continue subscribing to the mobile RedZone on the NFL app.

The addition of the RedZone Channel in the Ticket’s plans also prompted a handful of e-mails from readers inquiring whether YouTube TV will still offer RedZone without the Ticket. The streamer last year included the RedZone, which provides live look-ins at different NFL games on Sunday afternoons, in its Sports Plus $10.99 a month add-on plan.

Well, no worries. YouTube TV says you will still be able to order the NFL RedZone by purchasing Sports Plus for the monthly fee.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

