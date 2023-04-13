

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement to carry the EarthxTV channel, starting Saturday, April 15. The addition, which will be made on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse, will come one week before the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

The satcaster says this will be the channel’s first nationwide launch in the U.S. although it’s also available on Fubo’s live streaming service. EarthxTV, which launched in 2022, offers shows on environmental topics such as biodiversity and climate change. The channel this month debuted several original series spotlighting individual environmentalists.

“EarthxTV is a great addition to bring to our DIRECTV entertainment lineup this week leading up to Earth Day, and we look forward to offering the service for years to come,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DIRECTV. “We’re proud to engage with organizations that help benefit our environment and offer support to their grassroots efforts in the communities where our employees live and work.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“We’re pleased to bring EarthxTV to DIRECTV and deliver our eco-centric programming to their subscribers. Our mission is to offer entertaining programming that turns a lens on the individuals and organizations working to make a difference in the world and inspire viewers to become positive environmental stewards starting in their own backyard,” said Rajan Singh, head of distribution for EarthxTV. “Working with DIRECTV accelerates our ability to deliver programming that not only highlights the issues facing us but also accentuates the beauty of this planet we all share.”

EarthxTV will be seen on DIRECTV for satellite and Internet customers and DIRECTV STREAM users on channel 262 and on U-verse on channel 1267. It is available to any customers subscribing to the Entertainment and above package.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...