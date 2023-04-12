YouTube TV: Can You Get the NFL RedZone Channel Without Sunday Ticket?



By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I see that YouTube TV has some Sunday Ticket plans with the RedZone Channel and some without it. Can you still get the RedZone Channel as a separate channel without getting the Sunday Ticket? I don’t want to pay all that money for the Ticket!! I just want the RedZone!! — Frankie, New Haven, Connecticut.

Frankie, YouTube yesterday revealed its plans for this season’s NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289.

if YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449. YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.

The addition of the RedZone Channel in the Ticket’s plans prompted a handful of e-mails from readers inquiring whether YouTube TV will still offer RedZone without the Ticket. The streamer last year included the RedZone, which provides live look-ins at different NFL games on Sunday afternoons, in its Sports Plus $10.99 a month add-on plan.

Well, no worries. YouTube TV says you will still be able to order the NFL RedZone by purchasing Sports Plus for the monthly fee.

Sports Plus includes the following channels:

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS XTRA

Billiard TV

FOX Soccer Plus

MAVTV Motorsports Network

NFL RedZone

Outside

PlayersTV

PokerGO+

SportsGrid

Stadium

FanDuel TV

VSiN

Fight Network

Impact Wrestling

Frankie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

