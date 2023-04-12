YouTube TV: Can You Get the NFL RedZone Channel Without Sunday Ticket?

By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman
TV Answer Man, I see that YouTube TV has some Sunday Ticket plans with the RedZone Channel and some without it. Can you still get the RedZone Channel as a separate channel without getting the Sunday Ticket? I don’t want to pay all that money for the Ticket!! I just want the RedZone!! — Frankie, New Haven, Connecticut.
Frankie, YouTube yesterday revealed its plans for this season’s NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289.
if YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.
If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449. YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.
The addition of the RedZone Channel in the Ticket’s plans prompted a handful of e-mails from readers inquiring whether YouTube TV will still offer RedZone without the Ticket. The streamer last year included the RedZone, which provides live look-ins at different NFL games on Sunday afternoons, in its Sports Plus $10.99 a month add-on plan.
Well, no worries. YouTube TV says you will still be able to order the NFL RedZone by purchasing Sports Plus for the monthly fee.
Sports Plus includes the following channels:
beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS XTRA
Billiard TV
FOX Soccer Plus
MAVTV Motorsports Network
NFL RedZone
Outside
PlayersTV
PokerGO+
SportsGrid
Stadium
FanDuel TV
VSiN
Fight Network
Impact Wrestling
Frankie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
