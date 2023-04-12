

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

KL Studio Classics next Tuesday (April 18) will release the 50th anniversary 4K edition of Serpico, the 1973 drama based on the real-life New York police officer Frank Serpico who exposed widespread corruption on the force. Amazon is now taking pre-orders for the 4K collection for $27.99, which is 30 percent off the retail price. Order now and it will be delivered on the release date.

Al Pacino is at his messianic best as Serpico in this iconic film directed by Sidney Lumet. But the supporting cast is overflowing with some great New York-based actors including John Randolph, Judd Hirsch, Tony Roberts and F. Murray Abraham.

The movie debuted on December 5, 1973 in New York. So, yes, this year marks the film’s 50th anniversary!

Below is the press release with more details on the two-disc collection, and a movie trailer. Enjoy:

Serpico is based on the true story of a New York policeman who discovers that honesty is not expected to be part of his job. He endures scorn and mistreatment from his fellow cops while attempting to perform his duties with integrity.

The character of Frank Serpico, combining the best elements of the Establishment and counterculture, is a tour-de-force role for Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface). The film is a breathtaking suspense story and a fascinating character study as well as a memorable statement about government’s inherent flaws.

Rendered with unflinching realism by director Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon), Serpico earned 1973 Oscar nominations for its screenplay by Waldo Salt (Midnight Cowboy) and Norman Wexler (Saturday Night Fever) from the acclaimed biography by Peter Maas (The Valachi Papers), and for Best Actor, cementing Pacino as one of the cinema’s most versatile and iconic talents. Featuring Cornelia Sharpe (Busting, The Reincarnation of Peter Proud) as Leslie, Serpico’s girlfriend.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

• Brand New HDR Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• SIDNEY LUMET: CINEASTE NEW YORK – Featurette (28:47)

• LOOKING FOR AL PACINO – Featurette (29:22)

• SERPICO: REAL TO REEL – Featurette (9:58)

• INSIDE SERPICO – Featurette (12:55)

• SERPICO: FAVORITE MOMENTS – Featurette (2:39)

• PHOTO GALLERY with Commentary by Director Sidney Lumet (4:24)

• Theatrical Trailer

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...