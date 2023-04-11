

YouTube today announced its pricing for the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket and football fans better be prepared to shell out even more money than they did for DIRECTV’s Ticket plans unless they subscribe to YouTube TV’s $72.99 a month base plan. And perhaps even if they do subscribe.

The streamer said YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the base 2023 Sunday Ticket plan for $249 if they order by June 6. DIRECTV charged $293 for its base package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. A Ticket bundle, which includes the games and the NFL RedZone channel, is available for $289.

However, if YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price rises to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449.

YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.

The streaming service said fans will be able to order the football package in the coming days.

“Users will begin seeing the option to sign up over the next few days. New and existing YouTube TV members will be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on, and viewers who purchase through Primetime Channels can do so in several places across YouTube, such as the Movies & TV hub, NFL’s channel and watch page, and search results,” the company said.

The prices might provoke some sticker shock in the NFL-verse as some fans and web sites have suggested Google, the owner of the YouTube services, would be more inclined to offer price breaks than DIRECTV. However, there’s just the one discount and YouTube TV is not offering the Sunday Ticket for free to new subscribers as DIRECTV did for several years.

