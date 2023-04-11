

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix announced today that a new Jennifer Lopez action film, The Mother, will debut on the streaming service on May 12. (Yes, Mother’s Day.) The film, which co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, among others, will feature JLo as a hunted assassin who must come out of hiding to rescue her daughter.

Below is a blurb from Netflix’s PR team and the movie’s first trailer: Enjoy.

VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar. This Mother’s Day – watch THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. Only on Netflix May 12th.

