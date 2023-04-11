By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor
If you’re like me, you’ve watched every single episode of New Girl about three times each and plan to watch each one at least five times more. Move over, The Office and Friends. There’s a New Girl in town. New Girl, which stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess, a jilted quirky dame who moves in with some mischievous males, is the new go-to show for my generation — particularly when we’re feeling lazy.
But where is she? Netflix once had all seven seasons of the Fox sitcom, but as of Monday, they are gone!
But don’t fret. Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service with plans that start at $7.99 a month, is adding all seven seasons of New Girl on Monday, April 17. I think I will start watching again on Monday with S1, E1. Why not? I’m feeling a bit lazy.
Below is a trailer from my beloved New Girl and the remainder of the Hulu additions for the month. Enjoy.
New Hulu Titles:
April 11
Am I Being Unreasonable? Complete Season 1
April 12
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere
April 13
Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
April 15
Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
April 17
New Girl: Complete Series
April 18
The Quake (2018)
April 19
Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
April 20
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
April 21
Love Me: Complete Season 2
Poker Face (2022)
April 22
Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere
April 26
Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
April 27
There There (2022)
April 28
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
April 30
Black Nativity (2013)
