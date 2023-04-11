

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

If you’re like me, you’ve watched every single episode of New Girl about three times each and plan to watch each one at least five times more. Move over, The Office and Friends. There’s a New Girl in town. New Girl, which stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess, a jilted quirky dame who moves in with some mischievous males, is the new go-to show for my generation — particularly when we’re feeling lazy.

But where is she? Netflix once had all seven seasons of the Fox sitcom, but as of Monday, they are gone!

But don’t fret. Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service with plans that start at $7.99 a month, is adding all seven seasons of New Girl on Monday, April 17. I think I will start watching again on Monday with S1, E1. Why not? I’m feeling a bit lazy.

Below is a trailer from my beloved New Girl and the remainder of the Hulu additions for the month. Enjoy.

New Hulu Titles:

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable? Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 30

Black Nativity (2013)

