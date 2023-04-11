

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Would you like to get Paramount+ for free for 30 days? Well, thanks to Kiefer Sutherland, you can.

What? Yes, to showcase Sutherland’s new show, Rabbit Hole, which premiered March 26 on Paramount+. the streaming service is offering a 30-day free trial if you input the code, RabbitHole, at checkout. The deal is good until April 26.

Normally, Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial while plans start at $4.99 a month (the Essential plan) with ads included. The Premium plan, which does not include ads, is $9.99 a month. The 30-day free trial is good for either plan, but remember to cancel prior to the end of the 30 days or you will be charged in month two. Of course, you might want to stay with Paramount+ after a month and that’s okay, too.

In Rabbit Hole, Kiefer plays a corporate espionage specialist who’s framed for murder and then must clear his name while rooting out the evil anonymous government officials who set him up. Think Jack Bauer going against the Deep State and you get Rabbit Hole.

We watched the first episode and it shows a lot of promise so check it out — for free!

Paramount+ also offers a vast of library of movies and shows as well as live sports and a live CBS feed in the Premium plan.

Enjoy.

