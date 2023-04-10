

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

What a Feeling! What a Picture! Flashdance, director Adrian Lyne’s high-gloss portrait of a young steelworker (Jennifer Beals) who yearns to be a dancer comes to 4K Blu-ray on Tuesday, April 11, 40 years after its initial theatrical release. The film, which co-stars Michael Nouri as Beals’ boyfriend, was a box office hit thanks to Lyne’s stylish direction and an irresistible soundtrack led by Irene Cara’s ‘Flashdance – What a Feeling.’

The 4K movie is now pre-ordering at Amazon for $21.19. Below is the press release from Paramount with more details.

Director Adrian Lyne’s electrifying classic FLASHDANCE celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, Paramount Home Entertainment will release the film for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD on April 11, 2023.

Newly remastered and approved by Lyne, FLASHDANCE looks and sounds incredible on 4K Ultra HD. The new release also includes the remastered film on Blu-ray™, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content.

Originally released on April 15, 1983, FLASHDANCE was a massive hit-becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in the U.S.-as well as a pop culture sensation. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards® and Irene Cara won for her iconic song “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” Filled with music, drama, and, of course, dance, FLASHDANCE remains an influential and wildly entertaining cultural touchstone.

Jennifer Beals stars as Alex-a fiercely determined 18-year-old with one all-consuming dream to study at the Pittsburgh Conservatory of Dance. Working during the day as a welder and at night as an exotic dancer, she bravely pursues her dream and undertakes an unforgettable journey that reveals the power of her convictions.

Bonus Content

Filmmaker Focus: Director Adrian Lyne discusses Flashdance

The Look of Flashdance

Releasing the Flashdance Phenomenon

Theatrical Trailer

In addition, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, FLASHDANCE will return to select theaters on April 26th & 30th. Tickets for this special engagement presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures can be purchased at http://www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.

