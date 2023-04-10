

TV Answer Man, can you provide some details on HBO Max showing live soccer games with the United States teams? Who’s playing and how do you watch and so on? We’re big soccer fans here! — Ellie, Worcester, Massachusetts.



Ellie, HBO Max, the subscription streaming service which starts at $9.99 a month for its ads-included plan, this year has started streaming live soccer games involving the men’s and women’s national teams. The broadcasts are part of an eight-year deal between Turner Broadcasting and the U.S. Soccer Federation. HBO Max is scheduled to stream 20 U.S. women’s and men’s matches each year with roughly half of those simulcast on the Turner sister networks, TNT and TBS.

The next scheduled live game on HBO Max will be Tuesday (April 11) when the U.S. women’s team plays Ireland at 7:30 p.m. ET at City Park in St. Louis, Missouri. The game is called ‘international friendly,’ meaning it has no bearing on league or international standings. But if you’ve seen a few of these ‘friendly’ games, the competition can be just as fierce as any World Cup game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tuesday night’s game.

Will the game be available on all HBO Max plans?

Yes, Subscribers to both the ads-included $9.99 a month plan and the no-ads $15.99 a month plan can watch the game.

Can you watch the game on HBO on cable and satellite?

No. It’s an HBO Max exclusive. Tuesday’s game will also not be available on TNT or TBS.

How do you stream the game?

To watch the live stream, choose the game on the Home screen of the HBO Max app or web site. When a game is in progress, ‘Live’ will appear in the top-left corner of the thumbnail tile. Select the game to start watching the live stream in progress.

If a game hasn’t started yet, you’ll see a ‘Live event has not started yet’ message. Stay on this screen and the game will automatically start when the live stream begins.

After the livestream, you can watch a replay of the entire game on HBO Max. To do this, go to the Sports genre or search for ‘soccer’ in HBO Max.

Which streaming devices are compatible with the HBO Max live stream of the game.

Live soccer games can be streamed on any supported device. See a list here. You can also use Chromecast, AirPlay, or an HDMI cable to stream live soccer from your phone or tablet to your TV.

Can you fast forward or rewind during the live stream?

When you’re watching the live stream, the ‘Live’ label will appear in the bottom-left corner of your screen. You will not be able to fast forward, rewind or restart the action when the game is live. If your playback is suddenly paused for technical reasons, the Play button will take you to live action instead of where the pause began.

Ellie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

